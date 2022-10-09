Barry Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $82.42. 4,267,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,511. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

