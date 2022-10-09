Based Finance Next Gen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13,925.50 (OBOL)

Based Finance Next Gen (OBOL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Based Finance Next Gen token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Based Finance Next Gen has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Based Finance Next Gen has a market capitalization of $13,925.50 and $11,027.00 worth of Based Finance Next Gen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Based Finance Next Gen Token Profile

Based Finance Next Gen’s genesis date was July 24th, 2022. Based Finance Next Gen’s total supply is 97,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,493 tokens. Based Finance Next Gen’s official website is next-gen.basedfinance.io. Based Finance Next Gen’s official Twitter account is @basedfinance_io.

Buying and Selling Based Finance Next Gen

According to CryptoCompare, “Based Finance Next Gen (OBOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Based Finance Next Gen has a current supply of 97,706.388661 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Based Finance Next Gen is 0.59466165 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $698.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://next-gen.basedfinance.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Based Finance Next Gen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Based Finance Next Gen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Based Finance Next Gen using one of the exchanges listed above.

