Battle Hero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,003.00 (BATH)

Battle Hero (BATH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Battle Hero has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Battle Hero has a total market cap of $249,972.64 and approximately $21,003.00 worth of Battle Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Battle Hero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Battle Hero alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001833 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.90 or 0.01617221 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Battle Hero Profile

Battle Hero is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2021. Battle Hero’s total supply is 957,016,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,773,309 tokens. Battle Hero’s official Twitter account is @battleheronft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Battle Hero is https://reddit.com/r/battleheronft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Battle Hero is battlehero.medium.com. The official website for Battle Hero is battlehero.io.

Battle Hero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle Hero (BATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Battle Hero has a current supply of 957,016,347 with 49,773,308.87 in circulation. The last known price of Battle Hero is 0.00509656 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $21,504.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://battlehero.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Battle Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Battle Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Battle Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Battle Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.