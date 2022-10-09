Beast Masters (MASTER) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Beast Masters (MASTER) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Beast Masters has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Beast Masters has a market capitalization of $3,067.35 and approximately $222,425.00 worth of Beast Masters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beast Masters token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beast Masters alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Beast Masters Token Profile

Beast Masters launched on December 7th, 2021. Beast Masters’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 tokens. Beast Masters’ official Twitter account is @beastmastersnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beast Masters’ official website is www.beastmasters.io.

Beast Masters Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beast Masters (MASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Beast Masters has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beast Masters is 0.00006738 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beastmasters.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beast Masters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beast Masters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beast Masters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beast Masters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beast Masters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.