Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $222.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,402. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $221.64 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

