Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Belite Bio Price Performance

BLTE stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $44.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

