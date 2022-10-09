Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Belite Bio Price Performance

BLTE stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $44.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

