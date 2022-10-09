Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 1,202 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.96. 2,537,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,271. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

