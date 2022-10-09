Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 523 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $90.02. 3,887,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,305. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.