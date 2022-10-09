Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 5,882 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 5.4 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. 57,215,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

