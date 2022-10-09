Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $118.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

