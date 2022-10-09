Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.66. 2,601,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.55 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

