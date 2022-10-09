Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,632,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

