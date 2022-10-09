Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $3.31 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,912 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $14.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

