Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 136 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. 3,308,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,649. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

