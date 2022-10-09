Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 145 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.79. 5,097,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.68. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.