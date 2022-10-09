Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 60 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $220.52. 947,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,207. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $234.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.68. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,047 shares of company stock worth $51,991,861 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

