Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes $275,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 3.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

GPK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

