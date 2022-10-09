Benchmark Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

