Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.19. Kardex has a one year low of $139.91 and a one year high of $337.50.
Kardex Company Profile
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.
