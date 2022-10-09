Bitcicoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.07 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $56.07 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcicoin has a current supply of 29,913,670,123 with 7,750,149,648 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcicoin is 0.00796023 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,504,304.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcichain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

