Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. 2,970,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,360. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92.

