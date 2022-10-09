Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

