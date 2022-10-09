Black Diamond Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCV. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,790,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 13,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,871. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.