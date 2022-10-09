BLACK SHIBA INU Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51,506.73 (SHIBB)

BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. BLACK SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $51,506.73 and $31,865.00 worth of BLACK SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLACK SHIBA INU token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLACK SHIBA INU has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLACK SHIBA INU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BLACK SHIBA INU

BLACK SHIBA INU was first traded on October 30th, 2021. BLACK SHIBA INU’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BLACK SHIBA INU is blackshibainu.finance. BLACK SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @blackshiba_king.

BLACK SHIBA INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BLACK SHIBA INU has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLACK SHIBA INU is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,838.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackshibainu.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACK SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACK SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLACK SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLACK SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLACK SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.