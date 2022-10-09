Bomb Money (BOMB) One Day Volume Tops $40,639.00

Bomb Money (BOMB) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Bomb Money has a total market cap of $235,736.81 and approximately $40,639.00 worth of Bomb Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bomb Money token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bomb Money has traded 580.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.62 or 1.00011656 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063730 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Bomb Money is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2021. Bomb Money’s total supply is 1,711,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,222 tokens. The official website for Bomb Money is bomb.money. Bomb Money’s official Twitter account is @bombmoneybsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bomb Money is https://reddit.com/r/bombmoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bomb Money (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bomb Money has a current supply of 1,711,266 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bomb Money is 0.12377806 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,693.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bomb.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bomb Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bomb Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bomb Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

