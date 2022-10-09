Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Booking Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,685.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,895.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,007.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.22 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.