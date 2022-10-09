Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,824 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $81,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $24.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,685.16. 443,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,029. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.22 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,895.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,007.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,528.70.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

