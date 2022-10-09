BookShib Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BOOKSHIB)

BookShib (BOOKSHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, BookShib has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BookShib has a market capitalization of $18,731.49 and $10,403.00 worth of BookShib was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BookShib token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BookShib

BookShib launched on June 2nd, 2022. BookShib’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BookShib is bookshib.online. BookShib’s official Twitter account is @bookshib. BookShib’s official message board is themorningherald.com/news/bookshib-launching-worlds-first-earn2read-program/0385371.

Buying and Selling BookShib

According to CryptoCompare, “BookShib (BOOKSHIB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BookShib has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BookShib is 0.00001856 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $75.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bookshib.online/.”

