Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 1,852 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $114.98 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

