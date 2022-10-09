Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of HarborOne Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

