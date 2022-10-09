Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 64,197 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Down 2.6 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.