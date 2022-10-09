Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,335.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 176,050 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,269,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $54.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

