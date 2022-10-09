Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $5.95 Million Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $11.96 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

