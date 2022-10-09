Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $410,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EFG opened at $73.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

