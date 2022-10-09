Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 5,798 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 2.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $75.97 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

