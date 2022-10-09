Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,637 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $226.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

