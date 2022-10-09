Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes $280,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.80 and a 200-day moving average of $251.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $193.41 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

