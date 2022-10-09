Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head to Head Comparison

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 1.63 -$8.17 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.16 -$226.27 million ($1.80) -0.58

Profitability

Bright Scholar Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -40.14% -58.63% -32.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Scholar Education and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education

(Get Rating)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. It operated 95 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 14 schools internationally with a total student capacity of approximately 56,000 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.