Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $142.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

