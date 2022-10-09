Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.
Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 147.95%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
