Brokerages Set Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Target Price at $301.40

Shares of Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.40.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Man Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

