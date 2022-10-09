Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target at $16.13

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ProPetro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProPetro by 25.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.