Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Down 7.7 %

BYIT opened at GBX 408.80 ($4.94) on Thursday. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 386.80 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 440.84. The company has a market cap of £979.00 million and a PE ratio of 3,144.62.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bytes Technology Group

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Alison Vincent acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.75 ($12,081.62).

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.