Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

LPI opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

