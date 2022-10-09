Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after acquiring an additional 958,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after acquiring an additional 956,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.8 %

CAH stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

