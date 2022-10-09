CareCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $994,626.97 (CARES)

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, CareCoin has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CareCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CareCoin has a market cap of $994,626.97 and $64,522.00 worth of CareCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CareCoin Token Profile

CareCoin launched on March 30th, 2022. CareCoin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. CareCoin’s official website is www.projectcarecoin.com. CareCoin’s official Twitter account is @carecoinfamily.

Buying and Selling CareCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CareCoin (CARES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CareCoin has a current supply of 60,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CareCoin is 0 USD and is up 7,531.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.projectcarecoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CareCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CareCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CareCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

