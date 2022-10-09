Cens World (CENS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,010.00

Cens World (CENS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Cens World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cens World has a total market capitalization of $1,005.17 and $11,010.00 worth of Cens World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cens World has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cens World Profile

Cens World’s launch date was April 15th, 2022. Cens World’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,050,000 tokens. Cens World’s official Twitter account is @censworldnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cens World’s official website is century.luxe.

Buying and Selling Cens World

According to CryptoCompare, “Cens World (CENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cens World has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cens World is 0.00010001 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,562.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://century.luxe/.”

