Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.87. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

About Centerra Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

