Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPF. StockNews.com cut Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $568.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.