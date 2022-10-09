CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

GIB.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$103.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.52. CGI has a 1 year low of C$95.45 and a 1 year high of C$116.00.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

